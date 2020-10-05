Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 133,104 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of BancFirst worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $42.27 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

