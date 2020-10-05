The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The Providence Service stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. On average, analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

