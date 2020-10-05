Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

LSXMA opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

