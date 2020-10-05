Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,642,283 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Transocean worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG opened at $0.80 on Monday. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $490.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

