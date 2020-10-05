Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,901 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of BioTelemetry worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 127.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

