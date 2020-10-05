Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of ABCB opened at $23.82 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.