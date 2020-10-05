Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,950,010 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950,010 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Arconic worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,795,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Arconic by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

ARNC opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

