Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Amerisafe worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 71.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

