2,351 Shares in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $164.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $184.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

