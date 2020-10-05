AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $16.70 on Monday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.