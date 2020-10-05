499,983 Shares in On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of On Deck Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 417,152 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONDK stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09. On Deck Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.57 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $1.50 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans, line of credit loans, and equipment finance loans. The company also operates technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks.

