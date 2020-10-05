LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 393,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LTC Properties by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.42 on Monday. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

