17,168 Shares in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,727.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,506 shares of company stock worth $1,733,063. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $656.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

