AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB opened at $10.65 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.