AQR Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $15.94 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

