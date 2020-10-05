AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 638,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 49.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 17.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.