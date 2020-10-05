Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.10.

MC stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 82.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 126.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

