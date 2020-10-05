Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $50.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

