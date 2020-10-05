Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $50.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
