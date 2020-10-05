Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

