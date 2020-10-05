AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 24,499 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.72. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,686 shares of company stock valued at $293,696. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

