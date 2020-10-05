AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 79.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $441,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.78 million, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81. eGain Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

