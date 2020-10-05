44,168 Shares in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

MAT stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

