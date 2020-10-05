AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $426,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after acquiring an additional 942,695 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,485,000 after acquiring an additional 87,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

