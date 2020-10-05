AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $426,000 in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TACO stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $306.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.