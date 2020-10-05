AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $431,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

