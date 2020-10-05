First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 75.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

