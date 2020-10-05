Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $472,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

NTLA stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.69. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.