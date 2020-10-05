SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SP shares. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SP opened at $19.26 on Monday. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.