Stifel Financial Corp Sells 33,669 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CNHI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CNHI opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

