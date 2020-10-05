Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,793 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 248.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 216.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LendingClub by 766.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.19. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

