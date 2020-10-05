Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 263,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 35,523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 77,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

NYSE:FRO opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

