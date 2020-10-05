Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,181,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 947,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 264,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 405,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

