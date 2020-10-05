Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $583,343.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,192 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 463,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 443,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

