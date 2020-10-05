Brokerages Set Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

RMNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,686.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,499. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.22 on Friday. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $222.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

