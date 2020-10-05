The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, September 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered The a2 Milk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The a2 Milk stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The a2 Milk has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.22.

