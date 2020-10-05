The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, September 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered The a2 Milk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The a2 Milk stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The a2 Milk has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.22.

About The a2 Milk

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Analyst Recommendations for The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 133,104 Shares of BancFirst Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 133,104 Shares of BancFirst Co.
The Providence Service Co. Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
The Providence Service Co. Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,642,283 Shares of Transocean LTD
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,642,283 Shares of Transocean LTD
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,901 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,901 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc
Ameris Bancorp Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Ameris Bancorp Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report