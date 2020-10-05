Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $4,237,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

