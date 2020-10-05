Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.