Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Myokardia posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($5.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myokardia during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

MYOK stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.