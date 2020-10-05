Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

