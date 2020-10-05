-$5.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($4.83). American Airlines Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 492.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($19.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.36) to ($15.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.65) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 421,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

