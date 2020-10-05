Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives $267.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.07.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.