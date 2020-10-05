Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.33.

MGLN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

