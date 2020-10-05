Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

CBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

CBB stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 236,350 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 64.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,956,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 770,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 231.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 536.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

