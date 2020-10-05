Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Square reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.65.

SQ opened at $169.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 273.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.