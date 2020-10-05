National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 430.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,753 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 649,650 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 555,410 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 664,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 498,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $523,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.