Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

