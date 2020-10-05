WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.71 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

