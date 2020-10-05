Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,946 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Coty stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.14. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

