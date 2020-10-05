iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 995,218 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,594,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,164,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

