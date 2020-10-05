Stifel Financial Corp Has $207,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $3,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 169.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $61.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $68.90.

